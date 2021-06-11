5 gift ideas for Father’s Day

Father's Day is just around the corner on Sunday 20th June 2021 and if you're stuck for inspiration, we've got some ideas for you.

Whether you go big for Father's Day or you just want to get a token gesture, we've got five different ideas that will go down a treat.

Use the slider below to scroll through our suggestions and fingers crossed, you'll find the perfect gift for your Dad!

Prev 1 of 5 Next Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

1. Majority Oakington Credit: Majority Majority is proving to a major player in the affordable audio market and their Majority Oakington DAB/DAB+ Digital FM Radio with Bluetooth, wireless, CD, USB charging and MP3 playback might be a game changer. Retailing for £99.95, the Majority Oakington is surprisingly cheap for the quality you get in return. It’s a really nice looking piece of kit and very easy to set-up and use. Even better, the audio quality is fantastic regardless of if you’re playing a CD and listening to one of the hundreds of DAB/DAB+ channels that are available. The ability to stream via Bluetooth makes the unit incredibly versatile and you can even attach a record player and play the audio through it. It’s seriously impressive! Buy the ‘Majority Oakington’ now