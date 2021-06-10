‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ – watch Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield in the trailer

The trailer has been released for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’, a biopic about televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

The film stars Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Frederic Lehne, Louis Cancelmi, Sam Jaeger, Gabriel Olds, Mark Wystrach and Vincent D’Onofrio. It is directed by Michael Showalter and wirrten by Abe Sylvia.

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity.

Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn’t long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The film is produced by Chastain, Kelly Carmichael, Rachel Shane and Gigi Pritzker.

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ is coming soon to cinemas.