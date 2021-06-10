Connect with us

Ron's Gone Wrong

Film

“Ron’s Gone Wrong” coming to cinemas in October – watch the trailer

The film features the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer and Olivia Colman.

Published

“Ron’s Gone Wrong”, the first theatrical release from the U.K.-based CG animation studio Locksmith Animation, will be released in cinemas on 22nd October 2021 by 20th Century Studios.

The animated comedy adventure stars Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms and Justice Smith. It’s a touching and hilarious look at the budding friendship between a middle-school boy and his faulty robot.

“Ron’s Gone Wrong” is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.

The film is directed by Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe Vine (story artist on ‘Cars 3’ and ‘The Good Dinosaur’) and Locksmith co-founder Sarah Smith (‘Arthur Christmas’) with Octavio Rodriguez (story artist on ‘Coco’ and ‘The Incredibles 2’) co-directing.

The script is written by Peter Baynham (‘Arthur Christmas’, ‘Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan’, ‘Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm’) & Smith.

Julie Lockhart (‘Shaun the Sheep Movie’, ‘The Pirates! Band of Misfits’), also a co-founder of Locksmith, and Lara Breay produce, with Locksmith chairman Elisabeth Murdoch, Smith and Baynham serving as executive producers.

