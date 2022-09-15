Connect with us

The Good Nurse

Film

‘The Good Nurse’: watch the trailer for Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain’s Netflix thriller

The film debuts on the streamer in October.

Published

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain are teaming up for true-events based thriller ‘The Good Nurse’.

Directed by Tobias Lindholm and written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns, the film also stars Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens.

Amy (Chastain), a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition, is stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU. But help arrives, when Charlie (Redmayne), a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit.

While sharing long nights at the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her and her young daughters’ future. But after a series of mysterious patient deaths sets off an investigation that points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to risk her life and the safety of her children to uncover the truth.

The Good Nurse
Credit: Netflix

