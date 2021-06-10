Watch the ‘Endless Dungeon’ first gameplay trailer

Earlier, at the Summer Game Fest live kick-off, Amplitude Studios and SEGA dropped the first trailer for Endless Dungeon. It showcases a minute of gameplay for their upcoming rogue-lite die-and-retry bonanza.
In the game you’re shipwrecked on a mysterious space station. You’ll need to recruit a team of heroes and protect your crystal against never-ending waves of monsters. Or die trying, get reloaded, and try again!
Endless Dungeon rules:
- Rule #1 – Certain weapons work best against certain monsters. Learn them for a leg up in the twin-stick action!
- Rule #2 – Protect your crystal by placing turrets, because if it dies, you die.
- Rule #3 – Teamwork makes the dream work. You can either control a whole squad by your lonesome or test your skills with friends in multiplayer.
- Rule #4 – Adapt your squad by unlocking new heroes and changing them out as you please!
Interested players can sign-up the Endless Dungeon mailing list to get a free skin at release on the platform of their choice.
Endless Dungeon will be released on PC and Consoles in 2022.