5 shows to binge watch on Disney+ right now

With so much to watch these days, it can be hard to sort the wheat from the chaff but fear not, we're here to help you.

Disney+ has emerged as one of the strongest streaming platforms out there and in the UK, it's been getting better and better since the arrival of 'Star', which brought with it tons of TV series and fantastic movies.

We've spent some time bingewatching content to help you find the best content on there. Keep reading to find out what we recommend...

Prev 1 of 5 Next Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

1. ‘Love, Victor’ It’s no secret that I adore ‘Love, Victor’. I wrote a whole article about how much I love it and with season 2 currently airing weekly on Disney+, the show just keeps getting better and better. A spin-off from the hit film ‘Love, Simon’, ‘Love, Victor’ follows Victor as his family move to a new city (the same one Simon lived in) and he struggles with his sexuality while dating the popular girl in his class. It’s touching, raw, emotional and just… well lovely.