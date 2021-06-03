Watch: Wesley Dean premieres video for new single ‘Gypsy’

Wesley Dean has released the music video for his latest single ‘Gypsy’.

The 2008 ‘Australian Idol’ winner shot the video in Nashville after moving there with his family from Australia earlier this year.

‘Gypsy’ tells the mystical story of a ghost Dean encountered while playing a show in the Outback of Australia – something that director Jessica Steddom creatively portrays in a remote, desert-like area of Nashville. Interview: Wesley Dean shares the story behind ‘Gypsy’ and opens up about moving to the US

“I wrote ‘Gypsy’ about a ghost that I imagined living in a Victorian mansion in the middle of the outback, while I was living in the Sunshine Coast in Australia,” Dean said of the song. “The track was influenced by Fleetwood Mac and The Doors. I produced the song and GRAMMY award winner Beatriz Artola, mixed it and it turned out exactly how I envisioned it. It was the first song that I recorded after getting a much-needed break,I used that time to re-evaluate how I wanted to make the most of my music career. I can’t wait to hear the response from fans!”

‘Gypsy’ follows a string of successful releases as Dean’s continued honing his craft in Australia. He kicked off 2020 with the timely ‘Are You Gonna Save My World’ and followed it up with the nostalgic acoustic anthem ‘This Thing Called Life,’ the upbeat, piano-driven ‘Magik’ and several other noteworthy releases.