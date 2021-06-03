Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Wesley Dean

EF Country

Watch: Wesley Dean premieres video for new single ‘Gypsy’

The stirring music video is available to watch now.

Published

Wesley Dean has released the music video for his latest single ‘Gypsy’.

The 2008 ‘Australian Idol’ winner shot the video in Nashville after moving there with his family from Australia earlier this year.

‘Gypsy’ tells the mystical story of a ghost Dean encountered while playing a show in the Outback of Australia – something that director Jessica Steddom creatively portrays in a remote, desert-like area of Nashville. 

Interview: Wesley Dean shares the story behind ‘Gypsy’ and opens up about moving to the US

“I wrote ‘Gypsy’ about a ghost that I imagined living in a Victorian mansion in the middle of the outback, while I was living in the Sunshine Coast in Australia,” Dean said of the song. “The track was influenced by Fleetwood Mac and The Doors. I produced the song and GRAMMY award winner Beatriz Artola, mixed it and it turned out exactly how I envisioned it. It was the first song that I recorded after getting a much-needed break,I used that time to re-evaluate how I wanted to make the most of my music career. I can’t wait to hear the response from fans!” 

‘Gypsy’ follows a string of successful releases as Dean’s continued honing his craft in Australia. He kicked off 2020 with the timely ‘Are You Gonna Save My World’ and followed it up with the nostalgic acoustic anthem ‘This Thing Called Life,’ the upbeat, piano-driven ‘Magik’ and several other noteworthy releases.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Iron Harvest Iron Harvest

Games & Tech

‘Iron Harvest 1920+’ Introduces New Playable Faction In Operation Eagle Update

Iron Harvest takes to the skies.

7 days ago
Bus Simulator 21 Bus Simulator 21

Games & Tech

‘Bus Simulator 21’ Multiplayer announced In New Trailer

Set for release in September.

6 days ago
Queen Queen

Music

Queen to release ‘Greatest Hits’ in new formats to mark 50th anniversary

The classic album will be released on CD and cassette.

6 days ago
Clueless Clueless

Film

The Best Outdoor Film Events In London For Summer 2021

We take a look at the best outdoor film events the capital has to offer this summer.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you