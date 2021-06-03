Connect with us

Legendary producer David Ferguson to release album ‘Nashville No More’ in September

The album features a host of guests.

Published

David Ferguson
Credit: Scott Smiontacchi

Legendary producer David Ferguson is stepping into the artist spotlight with the release of his upcoming album ‘Nashville No More’.

A Grammy Award-winning recording engineer, studio owner, video game soundtrack composer, and collaborator with the likes of Johnny Cash, John Prine and Sturgill Simpson, Ferguson will release the album on 3rd September 2021 via Fat Possum Records.

The first track from the collection is the sweet fiddle and steel waltz of ‘Knocking Around Nashville.’ The Pat McLaughlin-penned song has swirled around in Ferguson’s mind for a couple of decades now.

“I’ve known this song since I recorded the first demo on it in the mid-90s,” he says. After his famed studio The Butcher Shoppe closed in 2020 when the entire property was sold, the weight of the song grew in Ferguson. “It just seems to become more relevant with every day that passes.”

The album features guest appearances from Sierra Hull and Justin Moses, Margo Price, Jerry Douglas, Stuart Duncan, Béla Fleck, Ronnie McCoury, Tim O’Brien, Dan Auerbach, Mark Howard, Billy Sanford, and Kenny Vaughan, along with studio greats Russ Pahl, Sam Bacco, Mike Rojas, Mike Bub and Dave Roe.

The ‘Nashville No More’ track list is:

Four Strong Winds

Boats to Build

Fellow Travelers

Nights With You

Looking for Rainbows

Chardonnay 

Early Morning Rain

Knocking Around Nashville (ISRC: USFP72178208)

My Autumns Done Come

Hard Times Come Again No More

