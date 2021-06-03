Listen: Noah Hicks drops new track ‘Miss You Back’

Rising Country artist Noah Hicks has released new track ‘Miss You Back’.

The song was co-written by Hicks with Jeremy Stover (‘How I’ll Always Be’ for Tim McGraw, ‘Sleep Without You’ for Brett Young), Paul DiGiovanni (‘How Not To’ for Dan + Shay), and Cole Taylor (“Sippin’ On Fire” for Florida Georgia Line, ‘Home Alone Tonight’ for Luke Bryan) and co-produced by Stover and DiGiovanni.

“You know that feeling right after a breakup when you realize everything is different – you miss them a ton, as if the more you miss them, the more likely they are to magically reappear. I think everyone’s gone through something like that,” Hicks said of the inspiration for the track. “‘Miss You Back’ is a song about that horrible in between, when you’d do anything to have that person back in your life.”

Hicks launched a series of releases he and his label RED Creative Records have coined ‘Shot & Chaser’ – two back-to-back song releases simultaneously – with the release of “No More of ‘Em” feat. hit songwriter Rhett Akins (‘Honey Be’ for Blake Shelton, ‘When She Says Baby’ for Jason Aldean) earlier this month as the “shot.”

‘Miss You Back’ marks the “chaser.”