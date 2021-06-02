Drag Race Down Under Series 1 Episode 5 Recap

Welcome to our weekly look at what has been going on in the Werk Room and Main Stage of Rupaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Rupaul’s Drag Race, stop reading now.

Last week saw the slightly odd move of Rupaul bringing back previously evicted queen, Art Simone, and we waved goodbye to the lovable Kiwi, Anita Wiggl’it. In the Werk Room following the elimination both Anita’s BBF Kita and the queen that knocked her out, Karen, seemed quite teary at her exit.

As a new week began, Ru entered the Werk Room to tell the remaining queens that the Library was open; it was time for the reading challenge. Kita and Art shone with their cutting remarks, but Scarlet and Etcetera both fell a little short on the comedy chops. Ru declared Art the winner of the mini challenge, much to her delight.

For this week’s maxi challenge the girls had to create a brand of yeast extract spread (think Vegemite) and then film an infomercial to sell their product.

Elektra stood out as someone who knew exactly what she wanted to achieve and even asked the Pit Crew if they were ok with her pretending to perform a sex act on them! I know she maybe hasn’t got the looks down but she is certainly one of the most likable queens of this season so good to see her doing well. Do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life 💦@elektrashocknz #DragRaceDownUnder @wowpresentsplus https://t.co/JVQcxfvXEF pic.twitter.com/bvvDiX8Evh— World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) May 29, 2021

Art seemed to waffle on with not many jokes, similar to her Snatch Game performance while Kita paid homage to the dog poo scene made famous by Divine. Maxi stumbled over her words and lost confidence. Many of the queens went for a low level of smut with names such as Yeasty Nuts, Snatch and Piss used as their brand names; something Michelle looked a little disappointed in. We would have to wait and see how the finished ads came out.

As the queens got ready for the runway, Scarlet dropped a bombshell that she had previously had a character that she did black face for and was recently called out for it. Etcetera was very vocal in her condemnation of this and Scarlet could only apologise and say she is trying to atone.

On the runway the category was Finest Shelia in the Bush. Elektra looked stunning with her hair painted-on hair and a gothic, fairytale evil queen look; Maxi went cutesy with a Picnic at Hanging Rock look; Kita went for a glamorous butterfly covered gown; Scarlet gave us Priscilla inspired drag; Art gave us a reveal as Kim (from Kath and Kim) and both Karen and Etcetera highlighted the bush fire issues in very different ways. Personally I wasn’t loving either look!

On the panel, Ru was joined by Michelle and Rhys as well as guest judge, actress Rena Owen. Each girl’s infomercial was shown and then they received their critique. The Kiwi queens killed it this week!

Ru had clearly heard about Scarlet’s black face history as when it got to her critique, Ru called her out on the runway. Scarlet teared up as she once again apologised saying she was ashamed of the person she once was. Ru allowed her to carry on in the competition rather than cancel her from the competition. It is a decision that will no doubt divide fans.

After the judges deliberated and the girls were called back to the stage, Ru sent Scarlet and Kita to safety before announcing Elektra as this week’s winner – well deserved! Maxi was told there was too much talk and not enough action in her infomercial and she was the first queen in the lip-sync. Art was criticised for her yeast spread but told she was safe. That left Karen and Etcetera. Ru told Etcetera that she would be in the lip-sync and sent Karen to safety. She packs a shock, but there's no surprise here 👑✨ Condragulations, @elektrashocknz!



@wowpresentsplus #DragRaceDownUnder https://t.co/xBE7i1XJot pic.twitter.com/XpVOPvIQ8U— World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) May 29, 2021

Maxi and Etcetera had to lip-sync for their lives to Vanessa Amorosi’s ‘Absolutely Everybody’. Whilst Etcetera pulled out the stops with gymnastics and energetic dance moves, it was actually Maxi who I couldn’t keep my eyes off. As the song started she pulled a sparkly microphone from her sleeve and just pranced around miming into it with a joyous expression on her face that was infectious. Ru agreed – Maxi was saved and Etcetera sent on her way.

Next week it’s a makeover challenge of six sportsmen, and lo and behold someone gets told there is no family resemblance – it’s like they’ve never watched Drag Race before!?

Rupaul’s Drag Race Down Under is on BBC Three every Sunday. Watch on iPlayer.