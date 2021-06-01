The Wandering Hearts unveil new track ‘Dreams’

The Wandering Hearts have debuted another track from their upcoming self-titled album.

‘Dreams’, a song written by Marty Stuart with his wife Connie Smith, is the latest song to be unveiled from the new album. Fusing timeless ‘60s Americana with contemporary production, ‘Dreams’ gives fans another taste of what’s to come.

Chess commented: “We are big dreamers. The incredible Marty Stuart and Connie Smith wrote ‘Dreams’ and gifted it to us. From the first time Marty came round and played it for us, we loved it and really connected to it. The key message is that no matter what, you have to have dreams. Things that inspire you. You have to see everything you want in life as possible. Dream it, see it, believe it.”



AJ adds: “When we asked Marty if he would consider featuring on the recording, we didn’t expect him to say, ‘Yes but you all have to come to the Cash Cabin to hang out when I record.’ Even for someone who wasn’t a lifelong Johnny Cash fan, that would be a huge deal. You just never know with Marty. The day was truly a dream come true.”



Together with the recent tracks ‘Dolores’, ‘Gold’ and ‘Over Your Body’, ‘Dreams’ provides a compelling taste of what to expect from the new album, which is released on 30th July 2021.



The Wandering Hearts will embark on a tour later this year.



The dates are:



August

21st – Colchester, Little Rabbit Barn (SOLD OUT)

22nd – Milton Keynes, The Stables (SOLD OUT)

23rd – Southampton, The Brook (SOLD OUT)

24th – Tunbridge Wells, The Forum (SOLD OUT)

26th – London, Nell’s (SOLD OUT)

27th – Guildford, Boileroom (SOLD OUT)

28th – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach (SOLD OUT)

29th – Cottingham, Civic Hall (SOLD OUT)

31st – Pocklington, Arts Centre (SOLD OUT)



September

2nd – Stockton-On-Tees, The Georgian Theatre (SOLD OUT)

3rd – Kendal, The Brewery Arts Centre (SOLD OUT)

4th – Gateshead, Sage 2 (matinee)

4th – Gateshead, Sage 2

6th – Edinburgh, Summerhall

7th – Stirling, Tolbooth

8th – Aberdeen, Lemon Tree

9th – Dunfermline, PJ Molloys

14th – Poole, Lighthouse (SOLD OUT)

15th – Oxford, The Bullingdon