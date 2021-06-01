Connect with us

Old Dominion release new song ‘I Was On A Boat That Day’

The chart-topping band is back with new music.

Published

Old Dominion have release new single I Was On A Boat That Day’, their first new music since the release of their self-titled 2019 album.

Of the new track, front man Matthew Ramsey said, “When you listen to ‘I Was On a Boat That Day’ you are hearing us in the full joy of making music together. From the moment I counted the band off we were smiling from beginning to end. The tequila was flowing, the laughter was loud, and we knew in that moment we were creating something that would bring people as much joy as it was bringing us.”

‘I Was On A Boat That Day’ was written by all five band members alongside Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

Old Dominion will return to the road in 2021 for their ‘We Are Old Dominion: Live at The Ballpark’ Tour across North America. Teaming up with Indigo Road Entertainment, the group’s first full-scale headline run since 2019 kicks off July 17th at The Ballpark at Jackson in Jackson, TN, visits major markets and historic venues coast-to-coast with more announcements on the way.

