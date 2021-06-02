Connect with us

Charlie Worsham

EF Country

Watch: Charlie Worsham unveils ‘Believe in Love’ music video

The second new track is out now.

Published

Charlie Worsham has debuted the music video for his new song ‘Believe In Love’.

The second new track to be released this year, following ‘Fist Through This Town’, ‘Believe In Love’ was produced by Jay Joyce and written by Worsham and Jimi Bell.

Reflecting on the song, Worsham shares, “‘Believe In Love’ takes me to Worsham Service Center, to stopping by after school and visiting with my Nanny and Papaw, who ran the shop. It takes me to dozing off in the pew of Emmanuel Baptist Church on a Sunday morning, my mom letting me nap during the sermon. It takes me through all the great dogs our family has known. These are the landmarks, the road map I was sent into the world with, from a family and community that raised me to know and value love. And most importantly, it was these landmarks that steered me to Kristen, marriage, and parenthood. I’m now in that chapter of life where I get to help map out new landmarks for our son as he grows up. ‘Believe In Love’ is where I’ve been, where I am, and where I’m going.”

The new music follows Worsham’s 2017 album, ‘Beginning of Things’, which landed on several “Best of 2017” lists including Rolling Stone, Variety, PopMatters, Nashville Scene and Vulture.

In addition to his own music, he’s a frequent collaborator including work with Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Vince Gill, Kacey Musgraves, Marty Stuart, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban among several others. He also earned a nomination for Specialty Instrument Player of the Year at the 55th ACM Awards and has toured extensively across the world including numerous shows performing as of part of Old Crow Medicine Show as well as dates with Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Kenny Rogers, Lee Ann Womack, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. 

