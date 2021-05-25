Connect with us

Sheryl Crow announces June solo performance live stream

The legend is performing a one-off solo show.

Published

Sheryl Crow
Credit: Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow has announced a streaming solo concert performance for 18th June 2021.

The full-length show has been filmed in multi-camera high definition video by UK-based livestream company Driift. The performance takes place at Crow’s “little church”, a private meditative space on her Nashville property which the artist has filled with antique Americana curiosities.

‘Sheryl Crow: The Songs And The Stories – A Live Solo Performance’ sees Crow move between instruments to present her songs in a new light.

“Doing a solo show like this is challenging and exhilarating,” says Crow. “Presenting these songs in a new way is exciting for me – this is not a usual acoustic show, those can be great, but this is something different.”  

As befits such a special occasion this will be a one-off live event only, with ticket purchase being the only way to see Sheryl’s performance in this intimate venue. The performance starts promptly and there will be no access to replays.
 
 Ticket purchasers can choose from one of the following viewing times below: 

            •           Livestream #1 (AUS, NZ & ASIA) : 8.00pm AEST / 10.00pm NZST / 7.00pm JST & KST
            •           Livestream #2 (UK & EUROPE): 8.00pm BST / 9.00pm CEST
            •           Livestream #3 (US & CANADA EAST COAST & CENTRAL/SOUTH AMERICA) : 8.00pm EDT
            •           Livestream #4 (US & CANADA WEST COAST) : 8.00pm PDT
 
Tickets are on sale now at: http://driift.link/SherylCrow

