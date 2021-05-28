Queen to release ‘Greatest Hits’ in new formats to mark 50th anniversary

Queen will release their 1981 ‘Greatest Hits’ album in new formats to mark the band’s 50th anniversary and the 40th anniversary of the album.

‘Greatest Hits’ has sold over 6 million copies in the UK (it’s currently sold 6.75 million copies) and more than 25 million copies across the world. In the UK the collection has now spent over 900 weeks on the UK Albums Chart, and has been certified a staggering 22× platinum.

The re-release will see a brand new collector’s edition ‘Greatest Hits’ CD with exclusive slipcase cover and a limited edition Cassette format released on 2nd July 2021.

In addition, the Official Queen Online Store will exclusively offer the collector’s edition Greatest Hits CD and four highly limited band member colour cassettes. This version of the Slipcase CD encases a CD-sized print personally signed by band members Brian May and Roger Taylor (limited to 1000 copies only).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

You can purchase the new formats at https://www.queenonlinestore.com/Queen/The-Greatest/

Global Formats

Collector’s Edition Greatest Hits CD With Exclusive Slipcase Cover

Collector’s Edition Clear Cassette

Queen Online Store Exclusive Formats