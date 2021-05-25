Queen + Adam Lambert add Belfast date to UK & Europe 2022 Rhapsody Tour

Queen + Adam Lambert have added an extra show in Belfast to their upcoming Rhapsody UK & European tour.

The new date will take place at Belfast SSE Arena on Saturday 28th May 2022. Tickets are available from Wednesday 26th May 2021 at 9am from: https://www.ticketmaster.ie/venueartist/460013/1971833

In the UK, where the band is already set to play a pair of shows each in Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow and a 10-day run at London’s O2 Arena, the band will now open their 10-week tour with the new Belfast’s SSE Arena show.

The twice-postponed Rhapsody UK & European tour, now set for 2022, has also added additional dates in mainland Europe.

Extending the mainland Europe leg of its highly anticipated tour, the band will also play newly set shows in Italy, Sweden, Norway, and winding the tour up with a new final show in Finland on 24 July 2022.

Extra Europe dates are:

Italy: Bologna, Unipol Arena Sunday 10 July

Sweden: Stockholm, Avicii Arena Wednesday 20 July

Norway: Oslo,Telenor Arena Thursday 21 July

Finland: Helsinki, Hartwall Arena Sunday 24 July

In all, Queen + Adam Lambert will now perform 34 shows across their Rhapsody UK & Europe 2022 tour.