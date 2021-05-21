Win ‘Time and Tide’ on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment to release ‘Time and Tide’, Tsui Hark’s sharp and kinetic crime thriller, on Blu-ray featuring a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase & Collector’s Booklet (First Print Run of 2000 copies only) as a part of the Eureka Classics range from 24th May 2021. Available on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK.

A streetwise young man becomes a bodyguard to score quick cash. He soon befriends a once disillusioned mercenary determined to make a fresh start with his new wife. Although the two men find themselves working together to foil an assassination attempt, their partnership is short-lived. Through uncontrollable circumstances, they will unknowingly be propelled toward the opposite sides of a deadly confrontation.

A noir infused Hong Kong action thriller from Tsui Hark (‘Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain’; ‘Once Upon a Time in China’) starring Nicholas Tse and Wu Bai (who would later appear together in ‘New Police Story’), ‘Time and Tide’ was nominated for six Hong Kong film awards and remains one of Hark’s most acclaimed features.

‘Time and Tide’, an exhilarating opera of Hong Kong action cinema, is released on 24th May on Blu-ray and can be purchased at https://amzn.to/30nPmsI

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Credit: Eureka Entertainment

To celebrate the release, we’ve got 3 copies on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Thursday 27th May 2021.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions