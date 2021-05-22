Connect with us

Connie Smith

EF Country

Connie Smith to release new album ‘The Cry of the Heart’ in August

The Country legend will release her 54th album this year.

Published

Connie Smith will release her 54th studio album, ‘The Cry of the Heart’ on 20th August 2021 via Fat Possum.

The first track taken from the record is ‘Look Out Heart’ written by Marty Stuart and longtime Fabulous Superlative drummer Harry Stinson.

“People ask me, ‘What is country music,’” says Smith. “I say, ‘To me, country music is the cry of the heart.’ We all have these experiences in our hearts and I’m trying to identify and communicate with people so they know they’re not alone.”

‘The Cry of the Heart’ is Smith’s first album in a decade and her third collaboration with husband Stuart, who also produces the album. Smith and Stuart contributed two original tracks written together as well, the soaring ‘Here Comes My Baby Back Again’ and weeper ‘Spare Me No Truth Tonight.’

Other songs on ‘The Cry of the Heart’ include ‘I Don’t Believe Me Anymore’ the 72nd song Smith has recorded written by Hall of Fame songwriter Dallas Frazier, and Merle Haggard’s ‘Jesus Takes a Hold,’ which is a reflection of Smith’s boundless faith in the midst of troubled times.

Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Carl Jackson pens ‘To Pieces’ and ‘I’m Not Over You,’ the latter composed with classic country singer Melba Montgomery.

Smith had her first hit in 1964, ‘Once a Day’, and has been recording and releasing music ever since.

