‘Elite Dangerous: Odyssey’ ready for PC launch tomorrow

Frontier Developments has confirmed that Elite Dangerous: Odyssey will releases on 19th May for Windows PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store and FrontierStore.net. The release comes after a successful 5-week public Alpha phase.

Building upon an install base of 12 million Elite owners, the launch of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey marks the next exciting step in Frontier’s long-term vision for Elite Dangerous. Odyssey allows players to touch down on newly accessible planets with light atmospheres beautifully rendered by stunning new technology; to explore, to engage in combat and trade, take on missions, work together or alone over their surfaces with complete freedom from a first person, feet-on-the-ground perspective.

Watch the Elite Dangerous: Odyssey launch trailer below:

This new on-foot expansion is seamlessly integrated with the classic galaxy-spanning Elite Dangerous experience, adding a new and exciting layer of detail and gameplay opportunities that provide new depth within Elite Dangerous’ full scale Milky Way. Being adventurous explorers or callous bounty hunters, every Commander will be able to customize their Odyssey experience by acquiring specialized space suits and gear tailored to their chosen paths.

David Braben, Frontier’s CEO and founder, said:

“This is the next step in what has already been an incredible journey and labour of love with Elite Dangerous since the Kickstarter over eight years ago. The team have pulled off a fantastic achievement here across a mind-bending scale – from the detail within a human footprint to the vast distances across stellar systems and beyond is breathtaking, in a rich, detailed and accurate recreation of the Milky Way in 1:1 scale. For me it is not just the detailed exploration and combat, but the gothic beauty of watching stars, planets, moons, moons-of-moons rise and fall or slowly pirouette in their often complex paths in the night sky, while each tiny dot or nebula in that sky is really there and can be visited.”

Credit: Frontier Developments

Prospective Commanders still have the chance to get hold of the exclusive Pioneer suit skin pre-ordering the Elite Dangerous: Odyssey expansion for £29.99, or the new Deluxe Edition, for £34.99. This includes the Odyssey expansion and the official soundtrack.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is also planned to release on PS4 and Xbox One in autumn 2021.

EF Games will be bringing you our first impressions and full review of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey later this month. Check out the Elite Dangerous website for more information on the game.