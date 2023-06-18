‘Elite’ season 7 to launch on Netflix in October – watch the teaser

The premiere date for season 7 of the hugely popular Spanish teen drama ‘Elite’ has been revealed.

A new teaser has dropped, which confirms that the show will be returning on 20th October 2023. In the teaser, the returning cast members, along with the new additions, are seen falling through the air before reaching ground where they start making out (of course they do, this is ‘Elite’ after all). If you look carefully, you can see that there are hints of a few love triangles and plenty of drama.

Returning cast members this season include André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere, Omar Ayuso, Carmen Arrufat, Álex Pastrana, Álvaro de Juana, Ander Puig, Ana Bokesa and Nadia Al Saidi. New cast members include Fernando Líndez, Mirela Balić, Gleb Abrosimov, Iván Mendes, Alejandro Albarracín, Maribel Verdú and Anitta.

There’s no information about the plot of the new season yet but suffice to say there’s never a shortage of sex and drama at Las Encinas.

‘Elite’ Season 7 will launch on Netflix on 20th October 2023. Seasons 1 to 6 are available to stream on the platform now.