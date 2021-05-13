‘The Forever Purge’: watch the trailer for the latest instalment in the hit horror franchise

‘The Forever Purge’, the latest instalment in the hugely successful ‘The Purge‘ franchise, has debut its trailer.

Arriving in cinemas on 16th July 2021, ‘The Forever Purge’ stars Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin, Alejandro Edda and Will Patton. It is directed by Everardo Gout and written by James DeMonaco.

This summer, there are no more rules as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not end at daybreak and instead should go on and on in ‘The Forever Purge’.

Vaulting from the record-shattering success of 2018’s ‘The First Purge’, Blumhouse’s infamous terror franchise hurtles into innovative new territory as an underground movement, no longer satisfied with one annual night of anarchy and murder, decide to “purify” the country once and for all and launch a class and race massacre along America’s southern border.

Mexican refugees Adela (Ana de la Reguera, ‘Cowboys & Aliens’) and her husband Juan (Tenoch Huerta, ‘Days of Grace’) have fled the drug cartels in their country and now live in Texas. Working as a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family, Juan impresses the Tucker patriarch, Caleb (Will Patton, ‘Halloween’). Unfortunately, that only fuels the jealous anger of Caleb’s son, Dylan (Josh Lucas, ‘Ford v Ferrari’).

On the morning after The Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks the Tucker family—including Dylan’s pregnant wife, Cassie (Cassidy Freeman, HBO’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones’), and his sister, Harper (Leven Rambin, ‘The Hunger Games’), forcing both families to band together and fight back as the country spirals into chaos and the United States begins to disintegrate around them.

‘The Forever Purge’ is produced by the series’ founding producers: Jason Blum for his Blumhouse Productions; Platinum Dunes partners Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller; and Man in a Tree duo James DeMonaco and his longtime producing partner Sébastien K. Lemercier. The film’s executive producers are Marcei A. Brown, Couper Samuelson and Jeanette Volturno.