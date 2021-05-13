Connect with us

People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan

Film

‘People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan’ – trailer debuts for the big screen outing

The BBC hit is coming to the big screen.

Published

The trailer has arrived for ‘People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan’, the big screen outing for the BBC comedy series ‘People Just Do Nothing’.

Since the end of their pirate radio station, life has been quiet for the Kurupt FM boys, but everything is about to change. News reaches them that one of their songs has been used on a popular game show in Japan. They’ve made it! Their music is reaching hundreds of thousands of people! It’s finally time for them to enjoy the fame and fortune that they’ve always known they deserved. Chabuddy G steps excitedly back into his management role as Grindah, Beats, Steves and Decoy begin their journey to international stardom… But is Japan really ready for Kurupt FM?

‘People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan’ stars stars Allan Mustafa (MC Grindah), Hugo Chegwin (DJ Beats), Asim Chaudhry (Chabuddy G), Steve Stamp (Steves), Dan Sylvester (Decoy), Lily Brazier (Miche), Hitomi Souno (Miki) and Ken Yamamura (Taka).

It is written by by Steve Stamp and Allan Mustafa, with additional material by Asim Chaudhry, Hugo Chegwin and Lily Brazier. The film is directed by Jack Clough (‘People Just Do Nothing’) and produced by Claire Jones (‘Ghost Stories’) and Tim Sealey for Roughcut.

‘People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan’ will arrive in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on 18th August 2021.

