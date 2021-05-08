Connect with us

Chris Lane

EF Country

Chris Lane unveils new track ‘That’s What Mamas Are For’

The touching song is out now.

Published

Chris Lane is dropping new songs like hot cakes at the moment with the release of his third song in as many weeks.

‘That What Mamas Are For’ is a tribute from Lane to his mother ahead of Mother’s Day in the US. With a gentle acoustic melody and a hook that wraps itself around your heart, Lane tributes a mother’s calling, coming from a soon-to-be dad.

The song was inspired by a conversation Lane had with his mom. He penned the song with Will Bundy Rodney Clawson and Ernest Keith Smith.

Imparting wisdom and building integrity with an even hand – and lots of love – it’s a thank you to every mother out there, personalized for Lane’s. 

“As a soon-to-be dad, this Mother’s Day more than ever, I’m just so grateful for my mom and the amazing momma my wife Lauren already is to our baby boy,” shares Lane. “This song is to celebrate all the mommas out there. We wouldn’t be who we are today without you.”

The lyric is directed by Caleb Donato and was filmed in Nashville, TN. It features sweet footage captured through the eyes of a couple’s child growing up. Further inspired by “That’s What Mamas Are For,” fans can upload a photo to send an e-card this Mother’s Day.

‘That What Mamas Are For’ follows the release of ‘Summer Job Money‘ last week and new single ‘Fill My Boots‘, which arrived a fortnight ago.

In this article:
