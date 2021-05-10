EF Country Podcast Episode 83: Kacey Musgraves has a new album coming this year

On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura are talking about the recent announcement that Kacey Musgraves has a new album coming this year.

The new album will be released under a joint label partnership, which suggests that Musgraves may be further straying from the Country genre where she made her name. Pip and Laura talk about everything they know so far and discuss Musgraves’ releationship with the UK, a place the singer-songwriter has toured often.

