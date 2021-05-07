‘Resident Evil Village’ now available

Capcom has announced that Resident Evil Village, the eighth major instalment in the survival horror franchise, is now available worldwide on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam and Stadia. Resident Evil Village immerses players in a battle to survive the horrors of a remote snowy village where a diverse cast of mysterious locals and terrifying creatures await.

Resident Evil Village is eligible to upgrade for free from PS4 to the digital PS5 version and will support Smart Delivery for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.

View the Resident Evil Village launch trailer below:

Resident Evil Village is set a few years after the horrifying events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard and continues the story of Ethan Winters. Larger-than-life heroes like series veteran Chris Redfield, along with imposing adversaries like Lady Dimitrescu, are just some of the enigmatic characters Ethan encounters in order to save his daughter. In addition to the story campaign, Resident Evil Village also welcomes back The Mercenaries game mode. This extra mode is available upon finishing the campaign and has new added features, giving players additional challenges and ways to enjoy the village once they complete Ethan’s journey.

The newest console technology paired with Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, also used to create acclaimed titles such as Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Devil May Cry 5, delivers the most vividly realistic survival horror experience to date. Resident Evil Village is available now both physically and digitally in Standard and Deluxe editions.

View some Resident Evil Village screenshots in our gallery:

Credit: Capcom

The Deluxe edition includes the base game and digital add-on “Trauma Pack,” which consists of additional in-game content including a Samurai Edge weapon, a Resident Evil 7 biohazard found footage screen filter, tape recorder save point option, safe room music “Go Tell Aunt Rhody,” immediate access to the “Village of Shadows” difficulty setting, the Baker Family Incident Report, and more.

As a thank you to fans celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise, those who purchase Resident Evil Village will also get access to the free multiplayer experience Resident Evil Re:Verse, coming later in Summer 2021.