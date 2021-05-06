Connect with us

Take That: we pick their Top 10 singles

We select our favourite tracks from the iconic boyband.

Published

Take That
Credit: RCA

With the news today that Gary Barlow is fronting and co-producing ‘I’m With The Band’, a new entertainment and music show for BBC One, it got us thinking about Take That and their incredible catalogue of hits.

The original fivesome – Barlow, Mark Owen, Robbie Williams, Jason Orange and Howard Donald - released their debut album ‘Take That & Party’ in 1992 and disbanded after the release of their 1996 ‘Greatest Hits’ album. In 2006 four of the original members reformed and staged one of the most epic comebacks pop has ever seen.

At the moment, Take That is down to a trio after the departure of Orange in 2014 but that hasn’t stopped them ruling the charts. Their most recent album was 2017’s ‘Wonderland’ and as a live act, Take That is still at the very top of their game.

We’ve combed through all 32 singles released from the band and selected what we think are their 10 best. Keep reading to find out what made the cut…

10. ‘Pray’ (1993)

The second single from second album ‘Everything Changes’, ‘Pray’ was one of the more sensual songs that Take That released. The video featured plenty of bare chests as the boys performed in various sun-drenched locations. We’re pretty sure we’re not the only ones who remember all the dance moves either…

