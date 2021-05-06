Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kameron Marlowe

EF Country

Kameron Marlowe releases new track “Tequila Talkin'”

The new track is out to stream and download now.

Published

Kameron Marlowe has debuted new track “Tequila Talkin’”, which is available to stream and download now.

The track is Marlowe’s first release of 2021 and it was co-written by Marlowe with Ray Fulcher and Dan Isbell.

“I always get a little extra confidence from tequila, and the line was really just a way to meet girls at the bar” Marlowe joked about the upbeat tune. “We’ve gotten to play this one live a few times already and the reaction has felt so positive. I’m also such a sucker for a fiddle in a country song, so this is one of my favorite songs we’ve released so far.” 

It was recently announced that Marlowe will join Brad Paisley’s US 2021 tour, which is due to kick off on 8th July in Jacksonville, FL.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Marlowe’s debut single ‘Sober as a Drunk’ is currently climbing the charts at Country radio. The rising star released his six-track self-titled EP in 2020, which has created a lot of buzz around him.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Line Of Duty - S6 Line Of Duty - S6

TV

‘Line of Duty’ series 6 finale: 11 questions we need answered

Will we finally learn the identity of 'H'?

4 days ago
Sherlock Holmes Sherlock Holmes

TV

Revisiting the Jeremy Brett Sherlock Holmes series in hi-def

Join us for a nostalgic tour of Granada's 1980s and 90s crime drama masterpiece.

2 days ago
Scream 3 - Ghostface Scream 3 - Ghostface

Film

5 best Ghostface kills in the ‘Scream’ movie franchise

We pick the best deaths from the iconic franchise.

4 days ago
Little Mix Little Mix

Music

5 Little Mix songs that should have been singles

We pick the songs that the band should have had hits with.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you