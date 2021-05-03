Michael Ray to release autobiographical track ‘Picture’ on Friday

Michael Ray will release autobiographical new track ‘Picture’ on Friday 7th May 2021.

The follow-up to ‘Whiskey and Rain’, ‘Picture’ was written by Ray with Michael Hardy and David Garcia. The song is about memories of his family captured in photograph and was inspired by the passing of Ray’s uncle in June 2020.

“We wrote ‘Picture’ the day of my Uncle Terry’s viewing,” Ray said. “The night before, my buddy and I were going through photos and he said, ‘Isn’t it wild how, no matter what you do in your life, we’ll all just end up being pictures that somebody who loves us holds onto?’ I wrote that down at three in the morning, and I decided not to cancel my write the next day with my friends Michael Hardy and David Garcia. I came in with this idea and I told them, ‘I think we have something special here.’ I wanted it to write it very autobiographically. This last year has made me so appreciative of the people who can just sit still with me, reflect and reminisce. It’s one of my favorite things about growing up in the south, and I hope we never lose that.



Added Ray, “I hope that when people hear this song, it’s not something that brings sadness. It’s something that brings joy. I hope it serves as a reminder that it’s okay to slow down and be present, because you’ll never regret the time to take to be with family and friends. I hope listeners can go back to pictures and relive good times with loved ones that maybe have passed, but I also hope it reminds them to capture those memories, in the moment, while they can.”

‘Picture’ is one of several new tracks produced by Ross Copperman and fans can expect more new music as 2021 continues.



The last 12 months have also seen Ray create his hugely successful livestream series, ‘Honkytonk Tuesday’. Showcasing his love for classic country, ‘Honkytonk Tuesday’ drew in over 700,000 views in 2020 and placed him at No. 32 on the 2020 Pollstar Top 100 Livestreamers year-end list.

