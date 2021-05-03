Connect with us

EF Country Podcast Episode 82: ACMs 2021 – did the right artists win?

Pip and Laura look back at last month’s ACM Awards.

Published

Luke Bryan
Credit: Capitol Nashville

Last month the ACM Awards took place and the winners left Country fans a little divided.

The night was packed with spectacular performances and saw Luke Bryan walk away with Entertainer Of The Year’. Morgan Wallen was excluded from the nominations and the ceremony, but had he been included he likely would have swept the board.

On the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura take a look at who won what, share their thoughts and talk about the night’s performances.

Listen to Episode 82 now

