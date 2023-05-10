Ed Sheeran, Hailey Whitters, Zach Bryan – news, news, news ahead of the ACM awards

The Academy of Country Music, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions have announced that global superstar Ed Sheeran will take the stage for an unforgettable performance during the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. Hosted by country music icons Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the two-hour show will be free to stream live for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch on Thursday, May 11 at 7pm EDT (May 12 at 12am BST) from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The full rebroadcast will be available to watch after the show on Prime Video and will be available to stream the next day on Friday, May 12, starting at 8pm EDT (May 13 at 1am BST) on the Amazon Music App and for free on Amazon Freevee.

Some of the winners of ACMs have already been announced ahead of the show. Hailey Whitters is the winner of the best new female award and Zach Bryan the winner of the male equivalent.

Sheeran, who just released the critically-acclaimed studio album “-” (Subtract), is in the midst of his “+ – = ÷ x” (Mathematics) World Tour, and has a 4-part docuseries ‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All’ streaming now, will make his debut on the legendary ACM Awards stage, adding an electrifying moment to an already-packed evening of powerhouse performances. The star-studded lineup of performers includes the biggest names in country music with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, and co-host Dolly Parton, who will close out the night of massive performances by delivering one of her biggest performances to date with the world premiere of the debut single from her highly anticipated new rock record.

“Country Music’s Party of the Year” is getting even bigger with special collaborations and exclusive performances that viewers can only watch on the legendary ACM Awards stage. The biggest names in country music will deliver unforgettable moments including reigning Female Artist of the Year Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood, performing a special medley in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Yearwood winning Female Artist of the Year; Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina will perform the ACM Awards nominated hit song, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina – REMIX”; this year’s top nominee HARDY makes his ACM Awards performance debut; a performance by ACM Male Artist of the Year nominee Jordan Davis; as well as a powerhouse collaboration by Ashley McBryde along with Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, and John Osborne on guitar performing “Bonfire At Tina’s” from McBryde’s critically-acclaimed and ACM Award-nominated album Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville.

Plus, four-time ACM National On-Air Personality of the Year winner Bobby Bones will be featured throughout the night. The segment, “Backstage with Bobby Bones,” will showcase intimate artist interviews and special moments of the show.