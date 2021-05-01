Connect with us

Chris Lane

EF Country

Chris Lane keeps the new music rolling with ‘Summer Job Money’

The Country hit-maker debuts another new track.

Published

Chris Lane has dropped another new track, ‘Summer Job Money’, just a week after his new single ‘Fill Them Boots’.

The nostalgic ‘Summer Job Money’ is a shimmering tribute to a priceless kind of attraction. It’s a flirtatious jam with a charming nostalgic core: willing to spend it all in the name of romance. Full of upbeat acoustic energy, ‘Summer Job Money’ is penned by John Byron and Blake Pendergrass, and produced by studio ace Joey Moi.

“I’ve always loved nostalgic Country songs that take you back to a certain time and place,” shares Lane. “When I first heard ‘Summer Job Money,’ it immediately gave me that same kind of feeling. I worked a landscaping job up until the very moment I signed my record deal, so I related to the song and knew I wanted to record it. I’m pumped to share it, and hope y’all have a blast singing it when we get out there to play it live!”

The music video for the track will premiere this weekend on CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown, airing on Saturday and Sunday. It continues the storyline of the summer fling that began in the ‘Fill Them Boots’ video.

More new music is on the way for Lane, who is following up three #1 hits and 1.2 BILLION career on-demand streams.

