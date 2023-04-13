The Academy of Country Music announce the nominees for the 58th awards show in May

The Academy of Country Music announced nominations for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. Hosted by global superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, “Country Music’s Party of the Year” will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ territories on Prime Video on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The full rebroadcast of “Country Music’s Party of the Year” will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

Nominee Highlights for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards

HARDY leads with seven nominations including Song of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. HARDY shares three of his nominations with fellow artist and collaborator Lainey Wilson for their song ‘wait in the truck.’

Lainey Wilson receives the most nods for a female artist with six nominations including Female Artist of the Year. She is nominated in more categories than any other artist. Last year, Wilson won in both categories she was nominated in.

Most-awarded artist in ACM history, Miranda Lambert, receives her record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination (passing Reba McEntire with 16), as well as four other nominations. Lambert’s five nominations give her the opportunity to break more records following her Triple Crown Award presented at ACM Honors in the fall.

At least one woman is nominated in Every Eligible Main Awards Category this year.

For the second time in ACM history, three albums released by all-female acts have been nominated for Album of the Year in the same year, with ‘Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville’ by Ashley McBryde, ‘Bell Bottom Country’ by Lainey Wilson, and ‘Palomino’ by Miranda Lambert each receiving nominations. The only other time three all-female acts had albums nominated for Album of the Year in the same year was in 1999 with Faith Hill, Jo Dee Messina, and The Chicks all receiving nominations. ‘Wide Open Spaces’ by The Chicks ended up winning the category.

Luke Combs, Kane Brown, and Cole Swindell follow HARDY with the second-most nominations for a male artist, with five total nods each.

Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton are nominees for Entertainer of the Year. A win for either artist in this category will also clinch the coveted Triple Crown Award, which consists of an Entertainer of the Year win, plus wins in an act’s respective New Artist (male, female, or duo or group) and Artist (Male, female, duo or group) categories.

This is the fourth year in a row that Luke Combs is nominated for both Male Artist and Entertainer of the Year.

Kane Brown receives his first ever nominations for Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year.

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown receive three nominations together for their song ‘Thank God’ in the Single, Music Event, and Visual Media of the Year categories. This marks Katelyn’s first nominations, and with an additional two solo nominations this year brings Kane’s total nominations to 14.

Cole Swindell receives first-time nominations in three categories including Single of the Year, Visual Media of the Year, and Music Event of the Year, in which he shares a nomination with his collaborator and fellow artist Jo Dee Messina who receives her first nomination in 22 years.

Morgan Wallen receives four nods including his first nomination for Entertainer of the Year, bringing his career total to nine. Last year he took home ACM Album of the Year.

Chris Stapleton receives four nominations, including his eighth consecutive nomination for Male Artist of the Year.

Cody Johnson receives three nominations this year, making this the most ACM Award nominations he has ever received and making him the most-nominated Texas-born male artist this year.

Brothers Osborne’s nomination for Duo of the Year marks their 16th ACM nomination and their ninth year in a row being nominated for ACM Duo of the Year, an award they have brought home three times, including last year.

John Osborne of Brothers Osborne receives his first solo nomination as a producer for producing Ashley McBryde’s album ‘Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville.’

Jon Pardi receives two separate nominations for Album of the Year as both Artist and Producer, marking his third consecutive album to be nominated for ACM Album of the Year.

The War And Treaty receive their first nomination for Duo of the Year, making them the first Black duo to receive a nomination in the category.

Old Dominion receives a nomination for Group of the Year, making this the eighth consecutive year the group has been nominated in the category. The group has taken home the title every year for the last five years.

Little Big Town receives their 17th nomination for Group of the Year, which leaves them one nomination short of the all-time record of 18 nominations for Group of the Year held by Alabama. The group has been nominated in the category every year since 2005, with the exception of 2011.

Following is the full list of nominees for the Main Awards, Studio Recording Awards, and Industry Awards categories.

Credit: ACM / Amazon

MAIN AWARDS:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Producer: John Osborne

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Record Company-Label: Columbia Records

Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi

Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore

Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves

Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville

She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Sand In My Boots – Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy

Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing

She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols

Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music

Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC

Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson

Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers

Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music

wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music

Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC

Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing

You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton

Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two

Nashville; WC Music Corp

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

HEARTFIRST – Kelsea Ballerini

Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: P Tracy

She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell

Producer: Troy Jackson

Director: Spidey Smith

Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

Producer: Luke Arreguin

Director: Alex Alvga

‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson

Producer: Maddy Hayes

Director: Dustin Haney

wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Producer: Inkwell Productions

Director: Justin Clough

What He Didn’t Do – Carly Pearce

Producer: Ryan Byrd

Director: Alexa Campbell

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

At the End of a Bar – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny

Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix] – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

Thinking ‘Bout You – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records