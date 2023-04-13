The Academy of Country Music announce the nominees for the 58th awards show in May

The Academy of Country Music announced nominations for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. Hosted by global superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, “Country Music’s Party of the Year” will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ territories on Prime Video on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The full rebroadcast of “Country Music’s Party of the Year” will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.
Nominee Highlights for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards
- HARDY leads with seven nominations including Song of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. HARDY shares three of his nominations with fellow artist and collaborator Lainey Wilson for their song ‘wait in the truck.’
- Lainey Wilson receives the most nods for a female artist with six nominations including Female Artist of the Year. She is nominated in more categories than any other artist. Last year, Wilson won in both categories she was nominated in.
- Most-awarded artist in ACM history, Miranda Lambert, receives her record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination (passing Reba McEntire with 16), as well as four other nominations. Lambert’s five nominations give her the opportunity to break more records following her Triple Crown Award presented at ACM Honors in the fall.
- At least one woman is nominated in Every Eligible Main Awards Category this year.
- For the second time in ACM history, three albums released by all-female acts have been nominated for Album of the Year in the same year, with ‘Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville’ by Ashley McBryde, ‘Bell Bottom Country’ by Lainey Wilson, and ‘Palomino’ by Miranda Lambert each receiving nominations. The only other time three all-female acts had albums nominated for Album of the Year in the same year was in 1999 with Faith Hill, Jo Dee Messina, and The Chicks all receiving nominations. ‘Wide Open Spaces’ by The Chicks ended up winning the category.
- Luke Combs, Kane Brown, and Cole Swindell follow HARDY with the second-most nominations for a male artist, with five total nods each.
- Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton are nominees for Entertainer of the Year. A win for either artist in this category will also clinch the coveted Triple Crown Award, which consists of an Entertainer of the Year win, plus wins in an act’s respective New Artist (male, female, or duo or group) and Artist (Male, female, duo or group) categories.
- This is the fourth year in a row that Luke Combs is nominated for both Male Artist and Entertainer of the Year.
- Kane Brown receives his first ever nominations for Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year.
- Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown receive three nominations together for their song ‘Thank God’ in the Single, Music Event, and Visual Media of the Year categories. This marks Katelyn’s first nominations, and with an additional two solo nominations this year brings Kane’s total nominations to 14.
- Cole Swindell receives first-time nominations in three categories including Single of the Year, Visual Media of the Year, and Music Event of the Year, in which he shares a nomination with his collaborator and fellow artist Jo Dee Messina who receives her first nomination in 22 years.
- Morgan Wallen receives four nods including his first nomination for Entertainer of the Year, bringing his career total to nine. Last year he took home ACM Album of the Year.
- Chris Stapleton receives four nominations, including his eighth consecutive nomination for Male Artist of the Year.
- Cody Johnson receives three nominations this year, making this the most ACM Award nominations he has ever received and making him the most-nominated Texas-born male artist this year.
- Brothers Osborne’s nomination for Duo of the Year marks their 16th ACM nomination and their ninth year in a row being nominated for ACM Duo of the Year, an award they have brought home three times, including last year.
- John Osborne of Brothers Osborne receives his first solo nomination as a producer for producing Ashley McBryde’s album ‘Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville.’
- Jon Pardi receives two separate nominations for Album of the Year as both Artist and Producer, marking his third consecutive album to be nominated for ACM Album of the Year.
- The War And Treaty receive their first nomination for Duo of the Year, making them the first Black duo to receive a nomination in the category.
- Old Dominion receives a nomination for Group of the Year, making this the eighth consecutive year the group has been nominated in the category. The group has taken home the title every year for the last five years.
- Little Big Town receives their 17th nomination for Group of the Year, which leaves them one nomination short of the all-time record of 18 nominations for Group of the Year held by Alabama. The group has been nominated in the category every year since 2005, with the exception of 2011.
Following is the full list of nominees for the Main Awards, Studio Recording Awards, and Industry Awards categories.
MAIN AWARDS:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Jason Aldean
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Jordan Davis
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War and Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Priscilla Block
- Megan Moroney
- Caitlyn Smith
- Morgan Wade
- Hailey Whitters
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Zach Bryan
- Jackson Dean
- ERNEST
- Dylan Scott
- Nate Smith
- Bailey Zimmerman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
Producer: John Osborne
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
- Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
- Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Record Company-Label: Columbia Records
- Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi
Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore
Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville
- Palomino – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves
Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
- Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville
- She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
- Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
- ‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
- Sand In My Boots – Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy
Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing
- She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols
Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music
Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC
Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp
- Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson
Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers
Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music
- wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair
Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music
Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC
Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing
- You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton
Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two
Nashville; WC Music Corp
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
- HEARTFIRST – Kelsea Ballerini
Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: P Tracy
- She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell
Producer: Troy Jackson
Director: Spidey Smith
- Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Luke Arreguin
Director: Alex Alvga
- ‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson
Producer: Maddy Hayes
Director: Dustin Haney
- wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Producer: Inkwell Productions
Director: Justin Clough
- What He Didn’t Do – Carly Pearce
Producer: Ryan Byrd
Director: Alexa Campbell
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Nicolle Galyon
- Ashley Gorley
- Chase McGill
- Josh Osborne
- Hunter Phelps
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
- ERNEST
- HARDY
- Miranda Lambert
- Morgan Wallen
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- At the End of a Bar – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
- She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix] – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
- Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
- Thinking ‘Bout You – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
- wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records