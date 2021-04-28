Jason Mraz announces ‘Look For The Good Live’ virtual show

Jason Mraz has announced ‘Look For The Good Live’, a virtual live show presented by the premium digital platform Moment House.

Tickets are available now at https://www.momenthouse.com/jasonmraz.

“I’ve been waiting a year to perform the songs from Look For The Good,” said Mraz. “But in that time I got to reimagine and rearrange older songs to fit the new uplifting reggae format. I’ll even be premiering 2 new songs composed during the pandemic. The setlist is wide-ranging & well-stocked. This show is especially for fans.”

The show, taped at San Diego’s Belly Up, will stream in three different time zones for a global audience. The North/South America stream kicks off the airings on Thursday 20th May at 9 PM Eastern/6 PM Pacific, followed by Europe/United Kingdom/Africa at 6pm BST on Friday 21st May and finally Australia/New Zealand/Asia at 6 PM JST on Friday 21st May.

All tickets are $20, with the option of access to an “after-party” featuring an intimate acoustic performance from Mraz for an additional $15. Mraz will join fans in the chat during the North American after party.

Mraz and his 13-piece reggae band will perform songs from his latest album, ‘Look For The Good’, which captures his career-long love of the legendary genre, as well as classics and fan favourites from his catalogue re-imagined in that style.