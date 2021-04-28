‘Luca’ – official trailer and new poster debut for upcoming Disney and Pixar movie

The official trailer has been released for Disney and Pixar’s upcoming original feature film ‘Luca’ along with a new poster.

The film, which streams exclusively on Disney+ for all subscribers beginning 18th June 2021, showcases one incredible summer in the Italian seaside town of Portorosso – seen through the eyes of a sea monster named Luca.

‘Luca’ is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

The voice cast features Jacob Tremblay as Luca Paguro, Jack Dylan Grazer as Alberto Scorfano, Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercole Visconti, Maya Rudolph as Luca’s mom Daniela, Marco Barricelli as Giulia’s dad Massimo, Jim Gaffigan as Luca’s dad Lorenzo, Sandy Martin as Luca’s grandma, and Giacomo Gianniotti as a local fisherman.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Luca’ is directed by Academy Award nominee Enrico Casarosa (‘La Luna’) and produced by Andrea Warren (‘Lava,’ ‘Cars 3’). Award-winning composer Dan Romer (‘Beasts of the Southern Wild,’ ‘Maniac’) created the score.

Take a look at the new poster below: