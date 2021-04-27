‘Warpips’ Available Via Steam Early Access Soon

Warpips is a strategic single-player game pixelated wargame currently being developed by Skirmish Mode Games. Published by Daedalic Entertainment, Warpips lets you build your own army from a diverse roster of powerful vehicles and infantry all while eliminating pesky micromanagement. Set lose the engine of war upon your enemies and watch the chaos of dynamic physics-based combat explode onto the battlefield! Skirmish Mode Games are ecstatic to let their community provide valuable feedback as they move towards a full 1.0 release.

Watch the latest Warpips trailer below:

Warpips is the ultimate quick-to-learn but amazingly deep tug-of-war strategy game. Deploy the right composition of soldiers, tanks, helicopters and planes in this tight mechanical strategy-focused combat game. Research the right units, create infinite strategic combinations and call down airstrikes to defeat the enemy. Battles are randomly generated bringing unlimited replayability that is different each time you play.

Warpips early access will be available via Steam from 29th April 2021.

Check out some screenshots in the gallery below: