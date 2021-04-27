Connect with us

‘Warpips’ Available Via Steam Early Access Soon

Available from 29th April.

Published

Warpips
Credit: Skirmish Mode Games

Warpips is a strategic single-player game pixelated wargame currently being developed by Skirmish Mode Games. Published by Daedalic Entertainment, Warpips lets you build your own army from a diverse roster of powerful vehicles and infantry all while eliminating pesky micromanagement. Set lose the engine of war upon your enemies and watch the chaos of dynamic physics-based combat explode onto the battlefield! Skirmish Mode Games are ecstatic to let their community provide valuable feedback as they move towards a full 1.0 release.

Watch the latest Warpips trailer below:

Warpips is the ultimate quick-to-learn but amazingly deep tug-of-war strategy game. Deploy the right composition of soldiers, tanks, helicopters and planes in this tight mechanical strategy-focused combat game. Research the right units, create infinite strategic combinations and call down airstrikes to defeat the enemy. Battles are randomly generated bringing unlimited replayability that is different each time you play.

  • Fast streamlined combat- Focus on the big picture; no complex micromanaging. Each round lasts between 10-20 minutes. Easy to learn, hard to master.
  • Randomized battles- Randomly generated battles. Different each time you play. Lots of replayability.
  • Deep strategy- Choose complementary unit synergies. Infinite strategic combinations. Fully unlockable upgrade tree.
  • Tight combat- Spawn infantry, vehicles, aeroplanes and helicopters. Call down airstrikes, missile attacks and artillery. Units take cover and respond intelligently to their situation. Everything explodes!
  • Honest monetization. Buy the game – you get the game. No microtransactions. No pay to win.

Warpips early access will be available via Steam from 29th April 2021.

Check out some screenshots in the gallery below:

Warpips
Warpips
Warpips
Warpips
Warpips
Warpips

