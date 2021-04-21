‘The Graham Norton Book Club’ to launch on Audible in May

‘The Graham Norton Book Club’ will launch on Audible from 13th May 2021.

Norton’s new podcast will see him in conversation with a host of well known audiobook narrators, authors and storytelling enthusiasts about everything books.

Guests joining him include Maxine Peake (‘Dinnerladies’, ‘Shameless’), Zadie Smith (‘On Beauty’, ‘White Teeth’), Denise Mina (‘The Less Dead,’ ‘Conviction’), Stephen Mangan (‘The Split’, ‘Green Wing’) and Juliet Stevenson (‘Riviera’, ‘Truly Madly Deeply’) with many more still to be announced.

Each episode Graham will be joined by alternating co-hosts, books journalist Alex Clark and author Sara Collins (‘The Confessions of Frannie Langton’), who will provide news and views from the world of books. Graham will also be joined by his specially recruited bookclubbers from around the UK.

Books in this 10 episode, weekly series, will range from everything from thrillers to romance, literary fiction to popular blockbusters. The series will feature a mix of book reviews, interviews with acclaimed authors and audiobook narrators, recommendations on what to read next, books news and gossip, conversations with readers and more.

Graham Norton, said: “Sharing stories is one of life’s greatest pleasures and that is at the heart of this book club. Our choices are varied, our opinions sometimes very different, but a passion for a tale well told unites us all. There are no fancy gimmicks or weird format twists – it is just the people who create books and those that love them coming together to celebrate the power of fiction, and everyone is welcome!”

Aurelie De Troyer, SVP, International Content at Audible, added: “We’re delighted to be launching a fresh take on the book club in this brilliant new podcast. Who better than Graham to share his hilarious and thoughtful musings on what to read and listen to each week. Graham brings his characteristic wit and interviewing excellence to the series, along with his passion for books and storytelling which shine out of each episode.”

To celebrate the launch of the podcast, Norton will be hosting a special virtual event for Hay Festival on Sunday 30th May, interviewing award-winning Irish novelist Marian Keyes and ‘Pointless’ presenter and ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ author Richard Osman. Norton, Marian and Richard will discuss their writing experiences, and narrating their own audiobooks.

‘The Graham Norton Book Club’ will be available free for Audible members, or free to download with Audible’s 30-day trial: www.audible.co.uk