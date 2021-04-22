‘Dreamgirls’ to embark on UK Tour starting in December 2021

‘Dreamgirls’ is heading out on its first ever UK tour starting this December.

Sonia Friedman Productions will kick the tour off before Christmas with plans for it to run through 2022 and into 2023.

Meet The Dreams – Effie, Lorrell and Deena – three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history. Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.

‘Dreamgirls’ features the classic songs ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going’, ‘Listen’ and ‘One Night Only’. The show had its West End premiere in December 2016 at London’s Savoy Theatre.

Nicole Raquel Dennis will play the role of Effie White. Her London stage credits include Alana Beck in the original West End cast of Dear Evan Hansen (BBTA winner – Best Supporting Actress in a Musical), the original West End cast of ‘Waitress’ (Adelphi Theatre), ‘The Book Of Mormon’ (Prince of Wales Theatre) and ‘Dreamgirls’ (Savoy Theatre).

Dennis was a finalist on ‘The Voice UK’ in 2019 and she wowed viewers and judges at her blind audition, performing ‘Dreamgirls’ mega-hit ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going’ alongside team mentor Jennifer Hudson. Dennis will play the role of Effie White in the ‘Dreamgirls’ UK tour at certain performances with further casting to be announced soon.

This production is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw (‘The Book of Mormon’, ‘Mean Girls’, Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ and ‘Something Rotten!’), with Set and Costume Design by Tim Hatley, Lighting Design by Hugh Vanstone, Sound Design by Richard Brooker, Hair Design by Josh Marquette and Music Supervision by Nick Finlow.

With book and lyrics by Tom Eyen and Music by Henry Krieger, with additional material by Willie Reale, the original Broadway production of ‘Dreamgirls’ was directed by Michael Bennett who co-choreographed the show with Michael Peters.

The UK and Ireland tour of ‘Dreamgirls’ is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Greenleaf Productions, Fakston Productions, Rupert Gavin/Mallory Factor, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Griffin Dohr in association with 1001 Nights Productions, Steven Rivellino

A full tour schedule and booking links can be found at dreamgirlsthemusical.co.uk.