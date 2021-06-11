Connect with us

Top gaming energy drinks in the UK

Including Sneak, Bang and Command.

Published

Sneak Energy
Credit: Sneak Energy

The E3 2021 gaming expo is about to begin later this week, taking place 12-15th June. Ahead of the show I've been given the opportunity to sample some of the UK's top energy drinks which are aimed at gamers. If you're staying up late to watch the various news conferences or planning some marathon gaming sessions where you take on the latest demos then you might be thinking of reaching for an energy drink.

Many gaming energy drink brands are now embracing aluminium cans over plastic bottles and tubs. This is because aluminium cans are the most sustainable form of packaging. Cans are infinitely recyclable and can be back on the shelf in as little as 60 days. Nearly 75 percent of all aluminium produced is still in use today.

Below I've taken a look at 6 different brands that are perfect to help give you the energy and focus for your gaming sessions. I should also point out that energy drinks should always be enjoyed responsibly as they contain high levels of caffeine. Please ensure you check the guidance before consuming.

Sneak

Sneak Energy
Credit: Sneak Energy

Sneak was founded in 2018 to bring a healthier & culturally relevant energy drink to the ‘New Media’ consumer. They have grown a loyal following in the gaming and creative industry. Sneak recently launched their cans into Belong Gaming Arenas, the brands first footprint in the UK retail space. Sneak is full of amino acids, vitamins and minerals – and with added caffeine, your energy levels will increase, your focus will be sharper, and you’ll feel refreshingly hydrated.

Key benefits:

  • Zero sugar and only 5 calories
  • Natural colours, flavours and preservative free
  • 150mg of caffeine
  • Carbonated

Flavours:

  • Blue Raspberry
  • Purple Storm
  • Strawberry Watermelon
  • Tropikilla

Website: https://sneakenergy.com/
Price: £24 per 12 cans (500ml)

