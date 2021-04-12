Jennifer Nettles puts her spin on the American Songbook with new album ‘Always Like New’ in June

Jennifer Nettles will release new album ‘Always Like New’ via Concord Records on 25th June 2021.

The album sees the Sugarland star putting her spin on American Songbook classics and it will be available on CD, vinyl and digital. Nettles has teamed up with orchestrator Alex Lacamoire, best known for his work on Broadway’s critically acclaimed shows ‘Hamilton’, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, and ‘In the Heights’, to reimagine, arrange and produce some of the most beloved songs from the stage.

Nettles shared, “As a child who grew up in musical theatre, this album feels like a homecoming to me. I savored every note of singing and arranging these songs with Alex Lacamoire. It is thrilling to be able to celebrate this amazing songwriting with arrangements and vocals that allow them to be rediscovered anew.”

The album, executive produced by Adam Zotovich (‘Dear Evan Hansen’, ‘The Color Purple’, ‘An American in Paris’), spans classics from ‘Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’ (‘Oklahoma’) and ‘Wouldn’t It Be Loverly’ (‘My Fair Lady’) to contemporary favourites including ‘You Will Be Found’ (‘Dear Evan Hansen’), ‘Wait for It’ (‘Hamilton’) and ‘It All Fades Away’ featuring Brandi Carlile (‘The Bridges of Madison County;).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Always Like New’s first single ‘Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat’ is available now and features Nettles’ soaring vocals in a jazzy up-tempo version of the ‘Guys and Dolls’ classic.

“Great songs take life with great singers. On occasion these songs can soar to places unimaginable in the voice of an inspired interpreter,” says Concord’s Paul Kremen. “Jennifer Nettles proves to be this kind of otherworldly vocalist, not once, but repeatedly on her selections from the American Song Book. Woven into each of these recordings are demonstrable emotional stimuli….the resulting sympathetic vibrations of one’s heartstrings might prove the salve our times appear to demand of us.”

Always Like New is available for pre-order and digital pre-save at https://found.ee/jennifernettles_alwayslikenew

Credit: Shervin Lainez

The track listing for ‘Always Like New’ is:

1. Wouldn’t It Be Loverly

from My Fair Lady

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2. Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat

from Guys and Dolls

3. Wait For It

from Hamilton

4. Almost Like Being In Love

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

from Brigadoon

5. It All Fades Away featuring Brandi Carlile

from The Bridges Of Madison County

6. There’s A Sucker Born Ev’ry Minute

from Barnum

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

7. Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin’

from Oklahoma!

8. Anyone Can Whistle

from Anyone Can Whistle

9. You Will Be Found

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

from Dear Evan Hansen

10. Tomorrow

from Annie