EF Country Podcast Episode 79: Midland look back to their beginnings with ‘The Sonic Ranch’

We take a look at the trio’s recent documentary and album.

Published

Midland
Credit: Harper Smith

On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura discuss the recent release of ‘The Sonic Ranch’, Midland‘s documentary and album.

‘The Sonic Ranch’ captures Midland as they form and start to make music together. The raw and unfiltered documentary shows the group’s ups-and-downs, and for the first time fans can hear the music they recorded before the release of their debut album ‘On The Rocks’.

