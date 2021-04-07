Priscilla Block to release self-titled EP later this month

Priscilla Block will release her major label debut EP, ‘Priscilla Block’, on 30th April 2021.

Block shared the news of the six-song set this morning during an interview with SiriusXM’s Storme Warren.

“This EP is such a vulnerable side of who I am and where I’ve been,” shares Block. “It’s my story of falling apart in order to find myself again. I hope that when you hear these songs, they make you feel that it’s ok to not be perfect and realize that sometimes we need the lows to value the highs… AND ONCE YOU REGAIN THAT CONFIDENCE… LET IT SHOW BABY!”

Block wrote each of the six tracks featured on the EP including her current country radio single, ‘Just About Over You,’ and her brand-new song out today, ‘Wish You Were The Whiskey.’

Block plans to share the full track list via her socials in the weeks leading up to the 30th April EP release.

She is set to make her debut on the storied Grand Ole Opry on 1st May. Fans can tune in live on Circle TV or can watch it on a livestream on Circle All Access Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.