Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Nick Mohammed and David Schwimmer to return for ‘Intelligence’ Series 2 in June

The series will return to Sky One and NOW.

Published

Intelligence
Credit: Sky

Comedy series ‘Intelligence‘ is returning to Sky One and NOW for series 2 on 8th June, with all episodes available at once.

Created, written and executive produced by Nick Mohammed, ‘Intelligence’ stars Mohammed alongside David Schwimmer (‘Friends’).

At the end of the first series of Intelligence, we saw NSA agent Jerry Bernstein (David Schwimmer) narrowly avoid being extradited back to the States to face charges of treason. Indebted to his boss Christine (Sylvestra Le Touzel) for stepping in to protect him at the last minute – albeit with ulterior motives – we start series 2 with Jerry on the back foot. However when it’s revealed that the Russians have got their hands on a cyberweapon that Jerry was instrumental in developing, his intel suddenly becomes vital to national, if not international, security. Facing some demons from his past along the way, by the end of episode 1 he is firmly back in his alpha male comfort zone and heralded a hero.

Meanwhile Joseph (Nick Mohammed) has romance on the cards since sparking up an online friendship with Charlotte from the GCHQ offices in Bude. Romance blossoms and not even Jerry’s meddling nor Christine’s ban on cross-departmental relationships can get in the way.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As the series progresses, however, it soon becomes clear that while the initial cyber attack has been thwarted, the Russians are able to mutate the cyberweapon and Jerry’s personal security comes under serious threat…

‘Intelligence; is a production by Expectation TV in association with Sky Studios. Executive producers also include Nerys Evans and Morwenna Gordon for Expectation TV.

‘Intelligence’ series 1 is available on Sky on demand and streaming service NOW.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob

Competitions

Win ‘Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob’ on DVD

We've got two copies of the animated feature to give away.

3 days ago

TV

Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 12 Recap

Three former Miss Congenialities are back to be roasted by the six remaining queens.

7 days ago
Britney Spears Britney Spears

Music

Britney Spears’ ‘Femme Fatale’: Looking Back At The Classic Album 10 Years On

It's been a decade since Britney took us to the dancefloor on her seventh album 'Femme Fatale'

6 days ago
Line Of Duty - 6x02 Line Of Duty - 6x02

TV

‘Line of Duty’ series 6 episode 2 preview

AC-12 suspect a cover-up.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you