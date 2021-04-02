‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ trailer debuts – watch it now

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ has debuted its new trailer ahead of its launch on Disney+ on 4th May 2021.

The first episode of the series, released on Tuesday 4th May, is a 70-minute special with new episodes released every Friday starting on 7th May 2021.

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in ‘The Clone Wars’) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

The series is executive produced by Dave Filoni (‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’), Athena Portillo (‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars,’ ‘Star Wars Rebels’), Brad Rau (‘Star Wars Rebels,’ ‘Star Wars Resistance’) and Jennifer Corbett (‘Star Wars Resistance,’ ‘NCIS’) with Carrie Beck (‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Star Wars Rebels’) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (‘Star Wars Resistance’).

Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.