Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

TV

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ trailer debuts – watch it now

The animated series launches in May.

Published

Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ has debuted its new trailer ahead of its launch on Disney+ on 4th May 2021.

The first episode of the series, released on Tuesday 4th May, is a 70-minute special with new episodes released every Friday starting on 7th May 2021.

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in ‘The Clone Wars’) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

The series is executive produced by Dave Filoni (‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’), Athena Portillo (‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars,’ ‘Star Wars Rebels’), Brad Rau (‘Star Wars Rebels,’ ‘Star Wars Resistance’) and Jennifer Corbett (‘Star Wars Resistance,’ ‘NCIS’) with Carrie Beck (‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Star Wars Rebels’) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (‘Star Wars Resistance’).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.   

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob

Competitions

Win ‘Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob’ on DVD

We've got two copies of the animated feature to give away.

2 days ago

TV

Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 12 Recap

Three former Miss Congenialities are back to be roasted by the six remaining queens.

6 days ago
Britney Spears Britney Spears

Music

Britney Spears’ ‘Femme Fatale’: Looking Back At The Classic Album 10 Years On

It's been a decade since Britney took us to the dancefloor on her seventh album 'Femme Fatale'

5 days ago
Line Of Duty - 6x02 Line Of Duty - 6x02

TV

‘Line of Duty’ series 6 episode 2 preview

AC-12 suspect a cover-up.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you