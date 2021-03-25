“Grey’s Anatomy” season 17 to begin in the UK in April

“Grey’s Anatomy” fans in the UK don’t have much longer to wait before the long-running medical drama kicks off season 17 in the UK.

The first episode of the new season will air on Sky Witness at 9pm and be available on NOW too.

In the season 16 finale, ‘Put On A Happy Face’, fans saw Owen (Kevin McKidd) find out about Teddy’s (Kim Raver) affair with Koracick (Greg Germann), DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) save Richard’s (James Pickens Jr) life by discovering that he had blood poisoning, and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) gave birth to her child with Link (Chris Carmack).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The synopsis for the first episode, ‘All Tomorrow’s Parties’, of the new season is:

In the midst of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grey Sloan Memorial and its surgeons’ lives have been turned upside down. The season 17 premiere picks up one month into the pandemic, and it’s all-hands-on-deck as Meredith, Bailey and the rest of the Grey Sloan doctors find themselves on the frontlines of a new era. Meanwhile, an unintentionally started fire has first responders from Station 19 bringing patients into the hospital for treatment.

“Grey’s Anatomy” returns to Sky Witness on Wednesday 7th April 2021 at 9pm. Preview the episode with our gallery below:

Credit: ABC