Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

“Grey’s Anatomy” season 17 to begin in the UK in April

The long-running medical drama is back next month.

Published

Grey's Anatomy season 17
Credit: ABC

Grey’s Anatomy” fans in the UK don’t have much longer to wait before the long-running medical drama kicks off season 17 in the UK.

The first episode of the new season will air on Sky Witness at 9pm and be available on NOW too.

In the season 16 finale, ‘Put On A Happy Face’, fans saw Owen (Kevin McKidd) find out about Teddy’s (Kim Raver) affair with Koracick (Greg Germann), DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) save Richard’s (James Pickens Jr) life by discovering that he had blood poisoning, and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) gave birth to her child with Link (Chris Carmack).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The synopsis for the first episode, ‘All Tomorrow’s Parties’, of the new season is:

In the midst of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grey Sloan Memorial and its surgeons’ lives have been turned upside down. The season 17 premiere picks up one month into the pandemic, and it’s all-hands-on-deck as Meredith, Bailey and the rest of the Grey Sloan doctors find themselves on the frontlines of a new era. Meanwhile, an unintentionally started fire has first responders from Station 19 bringing patients into the hospital for treatment.

“Grey’s Anatomy” returns to Sky Witness on Wednesday 7th April 2021 at 9pm. Preview the episode with our gallery below:

Credit: ABC

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Casi Joy Casi Joy

EF Country

Interview: Casi Joy discusses new single ‘The Money’ and her time on ‘The Voice’

The former 'The Voice' contestant opens up about her new music.

6 days ago
Morgan Wade Morgan Wade

EF Country

Morgan Wade – ‘reckless’ album review

The singer-songwriter has released her brand new album.

6 days ago
Walter Presents: The Hunter Walter Presents: The Hunter

TV

Walter Presents: ‘The Hunter’ coming to Channel 4 in April

The Italian thriller arrives next month.

2 days ago
Loop Hero Loop Hero

Games & Tech

‘Loop Hero’ Review

Our thoughts on the new Roguelite game from Four Quarters.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you