The Overtones to release new album ’10’ in June

The Overtones will mark their 10th anniversary as a band with the release of new album ’10’ on 11th June 2021.

The album features a special re-recording of their debut hit ‘Gambling Man’, which is titled ‘Gambling Man 2.0′ and is out now to stream and download. ’10’ arrives ahead of the band’s upcoming 20-date UK tour in November and December.

The video for ‘Gambling Man 2.0′ will premiere on YouTube this Friday, accompanied by a live Q&A with the four-piece. ’10’ will feature reinvented versions of some of The Overtones’ best loved tracks, alongside new songs and a duet with long-term friend of the band, Michael Ball.

Credit: The Overtones

Speaking about the 10th anniversary, The Overtones say: “2021 is all about bringing back the feel good and that’s what The Overtones do best. As we celebrate the past, dance in the present and sing for the future, we are so excited and blessed to release 10 and give The Overtones family their best night yet on our forthcoming tour!”.

Since bursting onto the UK music scene ten years ago, The Overtones have racked up platinum record sales, released 6 studio albums, scored four Top 10’s, sold out tours across the nation, performed for Her Majesty The Queen at Buckingham Palace and sang to one million people at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

The four-piece is made up of Mark Franks, Darren Everest, Jay James and Mike Crawshaw.

The Overtones 10th anniversary dates are:

9th Nov – Halifax, Victoria Theatre

10th Nov – Llandudno, Venue Cymru

11th Nov – Scunthorpe, Baths Hall

13th Nov – Bath, The Forum

14th Nov – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

19th Nov – Northampton, Derngate

20th Nov – Colchester, Charter Hall

21st Nov – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

22nd Nov – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

25th Nov – Worthing, Assembly Hall

26th Nov – Plymouth, Pavilions

27th Nov – Basingstoke, Anvil

28th Nov – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

30th Nov – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

1st Dec – Stoke, Victoria Hall

2nd Dec – London, Indigo2

8th Dec – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

10th Dec – York, Barbican

11th Dec – Newcastle, City Hall

12th Dec – Sheffield, City Hall