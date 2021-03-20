Pink to release tour film ‘All I Know So Far’ on Amazon Prime Video in May

P!nk will invite fans inside her record-breaking 2019 ‘Beautiful Trauma’ world tour with new film ‘All I Know So Far’ in May.

The film will launch on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on Friday 21st May 2021.

Join award-winning performer and musician P!nk as she embarks on her ‘Beautiful Trauma’ world tour and welcomes audiences to join her chosen family while trying to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss and a performer.

Mixing footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, director Michael Gracey (‘The Greatest Showman’) gives audiences a glimpse behind the curtain of the circus that she calls life.

‘P!nk: All I Know So Far’ is produced by Michael Gracey and Isabella Parish in conjunction with Luminaries, Silent House and Lefty Paw Print.



P!nk has released 8 studio albums, 1 greatest hits album and sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide. She has had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1) and has sold out arenas all over the world.

She is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (twenty nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards (including the 2017 Vanguard Award recipient), two MTV Europe Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013 and most recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as The Brits Outstanding Contribution To Music Award (the first international artist to receive this honour).