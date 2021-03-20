Westlife add second Wembley Stadium date for August

Westlife is set to be the first major music act to perform at Wembley Stadium in over two years this August.

The Irish foursome will make history with two greatest hits shows on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd August. The opening night has already sold out and tickets for the newly added date on 22nd August will go on sale on Friday 26th March 2021 at 10am at LiveNation.co.uk.

“This is a historic moment. Not only is it a huge moment for Westlife, it is a massive event for live music all over the world. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and we cannot wait to be back on stage. Our two nights at Wembley Stadium will be bigger and more spectacular than anything we’ve done before. These will be our greatest ever shows in the UK”, say the band.

“The Wembley weekend is going to be a massive celebration. It will be full of surprises and special guests on both nights. It is not to be missed.”

The new date comes as the band announced that they had signed a new record deal with eastwest and Warner Music. They will be releasing a new album later this year.

It will be the first time ever Westlife have played Wembley Stadium. It follows the success of their 2019 ‘Twenty Tour’ which sold a record 600,000 tickets across 27 cities and 13 countries.

The band will be supported by All Saints & James Morrison on 21st August and All Saints & Anne-Marie on 22nd August

Westlife have sold over 55 million records worldwide, and are the only band to have their first 7 singles enter the UK chart at No.1. They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at No.1 in the UK.

As a live act Westlife have sold over 5 million concert tickets worldwide.