Marvel debuts key art for upcoming ‘Loki’ series

Marvel Studios has revealed the key art for the upcoming ‘Loki‘ series.

The new series, coming to Disney+ starting on 11th June, features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Take a look at the key art below: Credit: Marvel

Hiddleston has previously played Loki in ‘Thor’ (2011), ‘The Avengers’ (2012), ‘Thor: The Dark World’ (2013), ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017), ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018), and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019).

Kate Herron directs ‘Loki,’ and Michael Waldron is head writer.