Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Marvel debuts key art for upcoming ‘Loki’ series

Tom Hiddleston reprises his role for the new series.

Published

Loki
Credit: Marvel

Marvel Studios has revealed the key art for the upcoming ‘Loki‘ series.

The new series, coming to Disney+ starting on 11th June, features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Take a look at the key art below:

Loki
Credit: Marvel

Hiddleston has previously played Loki in ‘Thor’ (2011), ‘The Avengers’ (2012), ‘Thor: The Dark World’ (2013), ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017), ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018), and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019).

Kate Herron directs ‘Loki,’ and Michael Waldron is head writer. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Film

The Columnist review

Katja Herbers is terrific in this otherwise blunt and bloodless social media satire

7 days ago

TV

Rupaul’s Drag race Season 13 Episode 10 recap

This week the queens are paired off and have to make each other over.

7 days ago
The Voice UK 2021 semi final part 2 The Voice UK 2021 semi final part 2

TV

‘The Voice UK’ 2021 semi final part 2

The penultimate episode of the series airs tonight.

7 days ago
Grace Grace

TV

‘Grace’ starts on ITV on Sunday – preview the first film ‘Dead Simple’

The first two-hour film airs this weekend.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you