‘Big Shot’ starring John Stamos coming to Disney+ in April

‘Big Shot’ from David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey and Brad Garrett is coming to Disney+ starting from 16th April 2021.

The series stars John Stamos, Jessalyn Gilsig, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio, Cricket Wampler and Yvette Nicole Brown.

After getting ousted from his job in the NCAA for throwing a chair at a referee, a hothead men’s basketball coach Marvyn Korn (John Stamos) must take a job at Westbrook School for Girls, a private all-girls high school, in an eﬀort to redeem what’s left of his career and reputation.

At first, Marvyn sees the Westbrook players as just X’s and O’s, as a mere pitstop on his road back to college ball. At the same time, the girls don’t take themselves seriously as a team, and the Westbrook community as a whole is nothing but hostile toward him. The unemotional and stoic Marvyn Korn soon learns that teenage girls are complicated human beings who require more than just tough love and two-a-days — they need real mentorship and genuine care.

By discovering how to connect with his players and by cultivating more empathy and vulnerability, Coach Korn starts to grow into the man he’s always secretly hoped to be… and the father he never had. Meanwhile, the girls learn to take themselves more seriously, rising to Marvyn’s standards of excellence and finding their footing both on and oﬀ the court.

‘Big Shot’ premieres on Disney+ on 16th April 2021 with new episodes debuting weekly.