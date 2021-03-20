Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘Big Shot’ starring John Stamos coming to Disney+ in April

The 10-episode comedy will premiere new episodes weekly.

Published

Big Shot
Credit: ABC / Disney+

‘Big Shot’ from David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey and Brad Garrett is coming to Disney+ starting from 16th April 2021.

The series stars John Stamos, Jessalyn Gilsig, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio, Cricket Wampler and Yvette Nicole Brown.

After getting ousted from his job in the NCAA for throwing a chair at a referee, a hothead men’s basketball coach Marvyn Korn (John Stamos) must take a job at Westbrook School for Girls, a private all-girls high school, in an eﬀort to redeem what’s left of his career and reputation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At first, Marvyn sees the Westbrook players as just X’s and O’s, as a mere pitstop on his road back to college ball. At the same time, the girls don’t take themselves seriously as a team, and the Westbrook community as a whole is nothing but hostile toward him. The unemotional and stoic Marvyn Korn soon learns that teenage girls are complicated human beings who require more than just tough love and two-a-days — they need real mentorship and genuine care.

By discovering how to connect with his players and by cultivating more empathy and vulnerability, Coach Korn starts to grow into the man he’s always secretly hoped to be… and the father he never had. Meanwhile, the girls learn to take themselves more seriously, rising to Marvyn’s standards of excellence and finding their footing both on and oﬀ the court.

‘Big Shot’ premieres on Disney+ on 16th April 2021 with new episodes debuting weekly.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

TV

Rupaul’s Drag race Season 13 Episode 10 recap

This week the queens are paired off and have to make each other over.

7 days ago

Film

The Columnist review

Katja Herbers is terrific in this otherwise blunt and bloodless social media satire

7 days ago
The Voice UK 2021 semi final part 2 The Voice UK 2021 semi final part 2

TV

‘The Voice UK’ 2021 semi final part 2

The penultimate episode of the series airs tonight.

7 days ago
Grace Grace

TV

‘Grace’ starts on ITV on Sunday – preview the first film ‘Dead Simple’

The first two-hour film airs this weekend.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you