Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Drew Green

EF Country

Drew Green releases new song ‘Hooch’ – take a listen

The rising star has a new song out today.

Published

Drew Green has released his new song ‘Hooch’ via Rising Villa 40/Sony Music Nashville.

The song was co-written by Green with Jordan Minton and Mark Trussell. It follows the release of Green’s ‘Dirt Boy Vol. 1’ EP, which features the single ‘She Got That’. You can hear the song at https://dg.lnk.to/Hooch.

Green’s debut single ‘Little More Be Alright’ has amassed over 11 million global streams since its June 2020 release.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Recently, Green released a series of live acoustic videos, including his cover of Sammy Kershaw’s ‘Politics, Religion, and Her,’.

Green is a native of McMinnville, Tennessee and he grew up just beyond earshot of Nashville’s storied country music industry. When he landed a gig as the singer for Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge house band, he began making trips to write and perform in the city.

He went on to become one of Music Row’s most prolific songwriters, signing a publishing agreement in November 2018 with Grammy-winning Brett James’ Cornman Music, a co-venture with Warner/Chappell Nashville.

Green co-penned Florida Georgia Line’s hit ‘Colorado’ with Hunter Phelps and Michael Hardy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Gaming Gaming

Games & Tech

Looking to the future: how has the gaming industry changed in the last 12 months?

We take a look at what happened in 2020.

7 days ago

TV

5 things we learned from rupaul’s drag race UK Series 2 episode 9

It's the semi-finals and things are getting dramatic.

7 days ago

Film

The Columnist review

Katja Herbers is terrific in this otherwise blunt and bloodless social media satire

6 days ago

TV

Rupaul’s Drag race Season 13 Episode 10 recap

This week the queens are paired off and have to make each other over.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you